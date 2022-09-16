Fifty-eight car parks will be lost at Albury hospital under plans unveiled yesterday by contractors during an inspection of works on a new emergency department.
Capital redevelopment acting executive director Susan Medlin said the new ED would have greater resuscitation capacity.
"There will be a fast-track area for people that will move there quickly, paediatric-specific, so children don't have to be in a bed next to an adult," she said.
The new section will be ready to take on patients by December next year.
The ED will "almost triple in size" to accommodate 16 short-stay patients.
Nurse unit manager Lindsay Nichol said he "could not speak in words" how "desperately needed" a new emergency department was for staff and Border communities.
"We're working at capacity; we're doing our hardest," he said.
"We're very excited to have the environment to do our jobs better."
Mr Nichol said the hospital will also be hiring more staff in nursing, clinical, clerical staff and support services.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
