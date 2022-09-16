The best in the construction industry gathered to celebrate the exceptional craftsmanship and standards of excellence in the residential and commercial construction sectors.
More than 130 people came together for the 2022 Master Builders Victoria Regional Building Awards - North East at the Commercial Club in Albury.
Entries into the awards remained strong with a range of impressive builds across commercial and residential submitted to compete for the coveted wins.
Scott James Builder was named North East Residential Regional Builder of the Year for overcoming the challenge of designing a spectacular family home on a steep in-fill site.
Hansen Yuncken was named North East Commercial Regional Builder of the Year for constructing a new government secondary school.
"These buildings form the very heart of your and our communities, and they leave a lasting legacy into the future," Master Builders Victoria executive director Tristan Moseley said.
Read more about the winning builds in the pages of this year's 2022 Master Builders Victoria Regional Building Awards - North East magazine.
