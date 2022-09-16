Weather's making things tough for stream fishos

G'day fishos.
Apologies for the lack of reports over the past week or three, but there was no internet connection where I was fishing in the Northern Territory.
Had a great trip up there, with heaps of barra, a few mud crabs and a 1.2 meter jewfish thrown in.
Only just got home and there's heaps to catch up on, so apologies in advance that this will be a fairly brief report as well.
Dartmouth (99.06 per cent) still hasn't quite tipped over from what I'm hearing, but has been producing the goods on the fishing front with gudgeons fished amongst the timber or trolled slowly being very successful.
Flatlining Tassies and flicking plastics about is also working well.
Streams are open in Vic, but with all this water about are tough going for most.
Sinking a worm to the bottom or floating one in a small creek as naturally as you can is probably your best bet at the moment.
Hume Dam (95 per cent) is still producing the goods on the redfin front, as well as the odd big trout, yella and cod.
If there's a break in the weather, that's where I'll be heading.
Murray below Hume is obviously running very hard and high (4.3 metres at Heywards bridge), and not the easiest place to catch one at the moment.
Directly below the wall has been spasmodic on the trout scene, with a few belters getting caught on given days and bugger all on others.
The old lead fish are the go but plastics are also pulling a few.
Mulwala (90 per cent) is fishing reasonably well, and well worth a visit.
Fishing the flats with spinnerbaits has been popular.
Blowering (96.5 per cent) is fishing pretty well too, with a few reddies, the odd yella and a few cod all having a bit of a go.
The keen cod fishos casting during the dark hours are pulling the odd monster, as are those angling big yabbies from the bank.
Eucumbene (48.65 per cent) and Jindabyne (85.71 per cent) are both producing some ripper fish, but are a bit spasmodic.
Euc, is looking good and is as high as it's been for a very long time.
Both are worth a visit.
Again, sorry for the short report, but hopefully more time to give you a more comprehensive idea of what's happening next week.
Good luck if you're heading out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.