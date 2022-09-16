The Border Mail
Man subject to firearm notice found with ammunition under bed, marijuana

By Wodonga Court
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:30am
Joshua McLean.

A man served with a Firearm Prohibition Notice was later found with rounds of ammunition and a bag of cannabis at his home.

