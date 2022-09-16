Man subject to firearm notice found with ammunition under bed, marijuana

A man served with a Firearm Prohibition Notice was later found with rounds of ammunition and a bag of cannabis at his home.
Joshua McLean was served with the notice - which gives police the right to search homes without warrant - at his father's Ballard Street house on November 8 last year.
A firearms search was conducted with no weapons found, but police did find a small amount of cannabis.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard a search at McLean's Jason Circuit home on June 15 this year found 21 rounds of .22 calibre ammunition in a shoebox and another bag of marijuana.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I didn't think I was gonna get caught," he told police.
McLean also faced court after threatening to kill his brother's partner on social media, with the woman scared the threat would be carried out.
Magistrate Peter Mithen imposed a good behaviour bond with conviction.
He ordered McLean continue to co-operate with his mental health workers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.