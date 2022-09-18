A participant of the inaugural Fischer Community Leadership Program says the skills she learnt will help with the planning of an upcoming Henty Street Party.
The Henty Street Party or Street Scape is being planned for March next year, with the aim of bring all parts of the community and district together to connect after COVID-19.
Henty's Steph Bedggood said the Fischer leadership program was helping her with the planning for the event.
"It has assisted me greatly with my own personal growth and developing leadership skills and learning to focus on your team members strengths, which has been really useful with the planning of our upcoming street party in Henty," she said.
"The members that will make up the sub-committee for the planning of the street party have all been involved in the Fischer leadership program: that being myself, Mikaela Lieschke, Mel Klempke and Reju Raphel.
"We've all had a chance to work closely with each other and get to know how to work together using our individual strengths to our advantage."
Ms Bedggood said the planning group was currently seeking expressions of interest from talented Henty and district residents who wanted to perform at the event.
Those interested can email hentystreetscape@gmail.com for further information.
A range of other community projects were also developed during the program, including the return of the Holbrook Twilight Markets and a Henty Health Forum on chronic illness.
The program, which was named after the late Tim Fischer and run across the Henty and Holbrook communities, finished earlier this month.
The program's working group is seeking funding to deliver the program in other Border communities in the coming years.
Ms Bedggood encouraged others to consider participating in the program in future years.
"Give it a crack," she said.
"You've got nothing to lose and I speak for everyone that was involved in the program that we all got so much out of it."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
