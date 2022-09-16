Vale Peter Sutherland, a true Upper Murray legend

The passing of Thologolong identity Peter Sutherland last week has closed a memorable chapter in a life well lived, and loved.
Much could be made of his forebears' involvement in the formation of the Murray Grey breed in the Upper Murray breed, but Peter made his mark as an astute cattleman and cattle breeder of note.
Not for him the figures now used to assist in progressive breeding programs. He was staunchly of the opinion that it was the eye and animal conformation that were the requisite of good animal breeding.
And maybe his judgment just shone through when he selected a six-year cow from his herd to be broken in and groomed for the Royal Melbourne Show.
It is now history that Doris SSH1, with a bull calf at foot, was sashed supreme Murray Grey exhibit at the 2018 Melbourne Royal.
This was 55 years since Peter paraded the Grand Champion female at the Royal.
Of interest is that Peter was the last surviving Murray Grey breeder that attended the inaugural meeting to form the breed society.
Peter had time for everyone and anyone, and enthusiastically engaged with them and, when needed, he always offered encouragement.
Not tall in stature, he had an absolute heart of gold.
On several occasions, some district locals needed a roof over their heads and Peter came to the rescue.
On one occasion, two overseas backpackers punctured a tyre on the road outside his Thologolong property.
Invited into the Sutherland home, they stayed for several months assisting with farm work. One can only imagine the cultural shock they received being welcomed into an Australian rural home that, at times, could have been called chaotic.
Peter was born in Albury in March, 1941 and passed away in Albury on Sunday, September 4.
Peter is survived by his wife Gina, three daughters and a son, two brothers and a sister.
His friends would be numbered in the thousands and some were scattered around the world.
Sadly, the last three weeks of Peter's life were very difficult and many friends and family had some quite entertaining phone calls as he grappled with deteriorating health.
A message I received was, "David, I am going to build a new hospital in Albury - put that in the paper."
Thankfully, Peter passed away peacefully in hospital.
"David, have I got a great story for you."
Well, Peter, I am waiting.
