We caught up with newly-crowned Azzi medallist Hamish Clark, of Howlong, to get his thoughts ahead of the Hume League grand final between Osborne and Holbrook on Saturday.
Q. What are Osborne like to play against?
A. You could be with them for a half of footy and the second half, they just change gears and take off. It's not very nice to be on the receiving end but it'd be pretty good to watch.
Q. Why are they so hard to beat?
A. They're just an awesome team. Honestly, they're probably the only team I don't mind losing to. I'm hoping they win on Saturday. They're three years without any success and staying undefeated, I think they deserve it more than any other club.
Q. Do you buy into the whole 'aura of invincibility' thing?
A. Sort of, but they are gettable as you can tell from the last few games. But you've got to play four quarters of footy against them. You can't slack off for one quarter because they'll put 10 goals on you and that's the end of the game.
Q. Who will Holbrook need to nullify if they're going to be a chance?
A. Connor Galvin is a major ball-winner and a really good player, Duncan McMaster as well. Matt Rava's coming into some good form which is pretty handy for them. If you stop them, you'll go a long way to winning the game.
Q. What are Holbrook's strengths?
A. They're just a tough team, hard at it, with a lot of pressure. Matt Sharp's done a really good job, he's brought them all together pretty close. You can tell a team's close because they play for each other.
Q. Who are the Brookers' matchwinners?
A. Brad Carman in the midfield is under-rated by a lot of people. It was a big surprise not to see him pick up more votes at the Azzi medal.
Q. Where's it going to be won and lost?
A. If it rains, it might be a bit of a different story. I would lean more towards Holbrook if it rained but you just can't count Osborne out. I've got the Tigers by 10 points.
