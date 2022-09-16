Critic on wrong trail: Indigo Council says funding bid solid, backed by experts

The head of Indigo Council says a critic's summary of its case to win funding for the Rutherglen Wine Walk Cycle Trail is at complete odds with expert opinion.
Albury engineer Charles Mitchell wrote to Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King to raise questions over the Building Better Regions Fund application. He claimed that the benefits of the project had been overstated by council in its application for $5.1 million in federal funding.
But Indigo Council CEO Trevor Ierino said the grant application for the Rutherglen Wine Walk Cycle Trail was based on a comprehensive business case, and Mr Mitchell's allegations were unsubstantiated and incorrect.
"We strongly refute these allegations, which are unsubstantiated, lack evidence and are at complete odds with the data and modelling provided by the industry experts," he said yesterday.
"The business case clearly states there will be no cost to ride the trail. The $25 per ride quoted is what is known as a shadow cost or notional cost.
"It is a term used by economists to estimate the benefits of a project. In this case that would include things like the cost to travel to Rutherglen, bike hire, food, petrol, accommodation and so on."
Indigo Council was advised in October last year it had secured the $5.1 million grant to develop the 48-kilometre cycle and walking trail.
Mr Ierino said the project was "critical" in aiding the local economy in its recovery from COVID and border closures, as well as the 2019-20 bushfires, and wine and tourism industry organisations had backed the decision to develop a business case and seek funding.
"We are extremely disappointed with the misinformation contained in the article and the letter and the impacts this could potentially have on the local community should this project be placed at risk," Mr Ierino said.
