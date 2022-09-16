The Border Mail
Rutherglen Wine Walk Cycle Trail critical to recovery for local economy, says Indigo boss

By Ted Howes
September 16 2022 - 5:40pm
Critic on wrong trail: Indigo Council says funding bid solid, backed by experts

The head of Indigo Council says a critic's summary of its case to win funding for the Rutherglen Wine Walk Cycle Trail is at complete odds with expert opinion.

