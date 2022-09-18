Her family pioneered the two-day equestrian event 10 years ago and now former Scots School Albury student Teegan Ashby is coaching the next generation of students competing in this year's interschool extravaganza.
The successful Howlong eventing rider has been helping prepare The Scots School Albury team ahead of the Interschool State Championship qualifier at the Albury-Wodonga Equestrian Centre on September 24 and 25.
At a training day last week, Ashby was kept busy fine-tuning the skills of junior riders including Year 2 student Mae Cuming and Year 3 student Zara Smith through to more seasoned campaigners including Year 11 students Rory Hamilton and Mia Ennis and showjumper Lyla Ferrari (Year 8).
For Zara Smith, the competition will be her first dressage event, first showjumping challenge and first outing with the Scots team.
She has been very excited about getting her special polo shirt and has been trying on her new white jodhpurs, helmet, gloves and boots in front of the mirror at home - just as she did with her first school uniform a few years ago.
The weekend showcase will incorporate dressage, showjumping, mount and rider, handler, novelties and handymount events.
It brings together a diverse group of riders including Year 9 student Poppy Kettlewell, an endurance rider, and Year 12 student Holly Rapley, whose typical interest is campdrafting.
The event fosters a friendly team atmosphere with senior riders passing on tips, helping to calm younger riders' nerves, plait their ponies and prepare for competition.
The event is run by a volunteer committee of parents who juggle their children's needs on the day with the logistics of running a major event.
This year there are more than 130 entries from schools including Kilmore, Bright, Deniliquin, Griffith, Wagga, Wangaratta and locally.
