Teegan Ashby helps Scots School Albury students prepare for equestrian interschool event

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
Updated September 18 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:00am
The Scots School Albury students Zara Smith, 9, Mabel Cuming, 8, EA coach and former Scots student Teegan Ashby with Mia Ennis, 17. Picture: MARK JESSER

Her family pioneered the two-day equestrian event 10 years ago and now former Scots School Albury student Teegan Ashby is coaching the next generation of students competing in this year's interschool extravaganza.

