Hume League grand final coverage from Walbundrie

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
September 17 2022 - 3:45am
RESERVES: Holbrook 6.5 (41) def Osborne 5.5 (35)

Holbrook dug deep to beat Osborne and end their long wait for a reserve grade premiership.

Sports Journalist

