Holbrook dug deep to beat Osborne and end their long wait for a reserve grade premiership.
They trailed for much of the game but showed great spirit in the tough moments and finished strong to win their first flag since 2000.
Osborne had the upper hand early, with a heavy ground deteriorating further as rain continued to fall at Walbundrie.
But just as the game felt like it was getting away from the Brookers, they kicked back-to-back goals in the second quarter to reach the main break only six points down.
It became a real slog after half-time but Holbrook drew level with a soccer off the ground from Bailey Churchill amid a scramble in the goal square.
The Tigers were up by seven points at the final break but the Brookers, now with a fair wind at their backs, finally hit the front for the first time with nine minutes to go through Charles White.
And despite a frantic late onslaught from Osborne, the men in green and gold dug in for a famous win.
There was a big, big sound around lunchtime when Rand-Walbundrie-Walla were crowned under-17 premiers for the first time.
Having finished top of the ladder, the Giants prevailed on a muddy ground to cement their status as the best side in the competition.
After a cagey start, the Giants broke the game open with four unanswered goals in the second quarter.
As the heavens opened and torrential rain drove the crowds back under cover, Brett Kohlhagen's side really came out to play in tough conditions.
They gave the Tigers nothing and extended their lead to 39 points at one stage.
Having been kept goalless to that point, Osborne kicked three majors in quick succession and forced the Giants onto the back foot.
There were plenty of nerves in the Giants camp for a while but they managed to stem the tide and see the game out.
The celebrations have started at Walbundrie, where Henty's under-14s have beaten Brock-Burrum in the first of the day's football grand finals.
Only one point was scored in the first quarter but the Swampies started to build momentum after the break and led by 25 points at half-time.
The Saints kicked their first of the game in the third term but Henty proved too strong and claimed their first flag in the fourths since 2015.
Ryan Klemke and Ashton Scholz both kicked two goals for the Swampies, with Cohen Tunks best on ground.
Coming up at 2.15pm, it's the main event as Osborne and Holbrook lock horns in the senior football grand final.
We spoke to rival coaches Joel Mackie and Matt Sharp in the lead-up this week, heard from house-mates Izaac McDonnell and Will Ryan ahead of their 100th game for Osborne and took an emotional trip down memory lane with Brookers legend Robbie Mackinlay.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.