The celebrations have started at Walbundrie, where Henty's under-14s have beaten Brock-Burrum in the first of the day's football grand finals.
Only one point was scored in the first quarter but the Swampies started to build momentum after the break and led by 25 points at half-time.
The Saints kicked their first of the game in the third term but Henty proved too strong and claimed their first flag in the fourths since 2015.
Ryan Klemke and Ashton Scholz both kicked two goals for the Swampies, with Cohen Tunks best on ground.
Coming up at 2.15pm, it's the main event as Osborne and Holbrook lock horns in the senior football grand final.
We spoke to rival coaches Joel Mackie and Matt Sharp in the lead-up this week, heard from house-mates Izaac McDonnell and Will Ryan ahead of their 100th game for Osborne and took an emotional trip down memory lane with Brookers legend Robbie Mackinlay.
