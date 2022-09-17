A Myrtleford man in his 40's has been severely injured after his car plunged more than 100 metres off a Mount Hotham cliff.
The accident occurred Friday night around 6:30.
Sargent Paul Pursell, of Mount Hotham police, said the driver lost control of his car in what he described as "treacherous weather.
"Local road workers saw skidmarks on the road, and as a result of the weather, one of the road workers climbed down the side of the hill and located a car down there," he said.
"It had been raining all day and stopped about an hour beforehand, and there was a lot of sleet on the road as well hail pebbles.
"It appears the road conditions were very treacherous at the time. The driver went around a right-hand bend and went over the side of the road, rolling numerous times."
The injured man worked in Mount Hotham and was treated and transported to the Wangaratta hospital by paramedics.
He was then later transported to The Royal Melbourne Hospital with "what could be described as multiple injuries."
Sargent Pursell said people needed to be aware of the weather on the roads, especially when the weather changed rapidly.
"It's important for people to obey road signs. If they feel uncomfortable, nothing stops them from putting the chains on their car if they don't want to wait for the bays," he said.
"Unfortunately, where this crash occurred between the village and the first chain bay off the mountains, there are many sharp corners and steep inclines.
"Conditions on the Alpine Resort road can change quite quickly. It can be quite treacherous in that area.
The investigation is on-going.
