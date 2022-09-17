Brilliant Brookers roar home to claim long-awaited premiership

Holbrook are celebrating their first premiership for nearly 20 years after defeating Osborne on a famous afternoon at Walbundrie.
The Brookers came into the grand final having not beaten Osborne in 16 attempts, a barren run stretching all the way back to 2013.
But in the Hume League's first decider for three years, they delivered when it mattered most, producing a stunning final-quarter display to hand coach Matt Sharp the flag he craved so badly.
Sharp had lost all six of his previous grand finals but he ended Saturday with the cup in his hands after a 11.13 (79) to 7.8 (50) victory for the men in green and gold.
It's only the second time Holbrook have been crowned Hume League premiers since crossing from the Tallangatta & District League in 1999.
More to follow.
