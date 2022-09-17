The Border Mail
Hume League grand final: Holbrook produce stunning finish to defeat Osborne

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 17 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:30am
Brilliant Brookers roar home to claim long-awaited premiership

Holbrook are celebrating their first premiership for nearly 20 years after defeating Osborne on a famous afternoon at Walbundrie.

