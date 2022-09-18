A three-bedroom Albury house that was passed in after just three bids on Saturday sold later for a price described as a "great result".
The Guinea Street property attracted a highest bid of $755,000 when Albury firm Stean Nicholls Real Estate put the property under the hammer.
A strong crowd gathered for the auction of the house, which was notable for also having a sleep-out.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins was pleased with how it all turned out on the day.
"We're averaging close to 50 groups per property in our auction campaigns, which is fantastic," Mr Hutchins said.
"We're still seeing great numbers at the homes."
The Guinea Street house was one of two auctions run by Stean Nicholls on Saturday.
The other was a two-bedroom house in South Albury.
The Guinea Street property, situated in central Albury, has - in addition to the three bedrooms - a single garage and a double carport for extra parking.
Also highlighted for potential buyers was a "tasteful" courtyard plus a backyard that featured side access from Parkway Lane.
The home, the agency highlighted, was set on a generous land holding of approximately 669 square metres.
Mr Hutchins said the property realised a price close to what had been expected, which was why the outcome was such a "great result".
"There was a great deal of interest and all the bidders were local, including the buyer," he said.
There were no takers for the South Albury property, in Charles Street, but expectations are that bidders will take the opportunity to make an offer.
Private negotiations had already got under way and Mr Hutchins said it was likely the property would soon sell.
The highlights of this house included "a lovely" open-plan living layout and a dining and kitchen area that led onto a weather-proof outdoor alfresco entertainment zone.
The home is within walking distance from parks, tennis courts, coffee shops and Albury's central business district.
The land size is approximately 425 metres square.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.