Osborne defeat Jindera to be crowned 2022 Hume League A-grade netball premiers

By Georgia Smith
Updated September 17 2022 - 10:17am, first published 8:53am
Osborne celebrates after becoming the 2022 Hume League A-grade netball premiers. Picture by James Wiltshire

Osborne has taken home its first A-grade netball flag in 21 years after overcoming Jindera in the Hume League netball grand final in Walbundrie on Saturday.

