Osborne has taken home its first A-grade netball flag in 21 years after overcoming Jindera in the Hume League netball grand final in Walbundrie on Saturday.
Rain pelted down making conditions challenging in the third term, with the sun shining through at the sound of the final whistle, as the Tigers celebrated a 52-34 drought-breaking victory in the league's first decider since 2019.
Osborne defender Sara Schneider was crowned best on court for her efforts, while 18-year-old goal shooter Louise Madden showed composure beyond her years after receiving the call-up into A-grade.
Madden, who had played the season in the club's B-grade side and helped them to a flag just moments prior, stepped in to help fill the shoes of injured teammate Lucy Bennett, who has been a core contributor for the Tigers for the last two seasons.
However, Bennett received the opportunity to make one last play for the Tigers' flag campaign in the dying minutes of the match.
"She (Bennett) wasn't 100 per cent today and we knew we needed everyone at full capacity to win, but I'm so glad she was able to come on at the end and shoot a goal," Osborne coach Sally Hunter said.
"She was still in amongst it and she has got us to where we are.
"It was an awesome opportunity for Lou to come up as well, and playing against Sharna (Holland), who's such a mature defender, it was a really brilliant effort by her."
Madden lined-up alongside star shooter Caren Hugo, who shifted into goal-attack for the clash.
The youngster admitted it's a day she will never forget after helping her home club to glory twice.
"I'm pretty stoked, coming from B-grade and then playing A-grade is pretty unreal," Madden said.
"Credit to Lucy Bennett for the whole season.
"I just love Osborne."
After finishing as the minor premiers last year and missing the opportunity to play finals, league medallist Hunter said all of the hard work and perseverance was worth it.
"We've put two years worth of effort in and it's a massive relief to get over the line after all of the hard work everyone has put in, especially A-grade, but all of our other grades too," she said.
Hunter also praised her fellow defender Schneider.
"The old girl's still got it," she laughed.
"It's absolutely unreal and well deserved."
Tayla Vogel worked tirelessly in centre for the Bulldogs, while Ellen Cook and Sharna Holland were strong in defence.
Jindera coach Tegan Vogel credited the Tigers, as well as her own players, who finished as the minor premiers.
"We've had a really good season and we'll celebrate that tonight, not our game today," Vogel said.
"I think the game changed once it was wet, but Osborne was the best team for the four quarters."
The Tigers were also winners in the B-grade decider, downing Howlong 62-29, in a best on court performance by Rose Kennedy.
The C-grade trophy also goes back to Osborne, with Meredith Willis helping the Tigers to a 35-31 win against Howlong.
Jindera defeated Osborne in the C-reserve clash, with Bulldog Breanna Taylor crowned best on court.
Billabong Crows defeated Holbrook 65-47 in the under-17s, with Crow Jessica Fealy starring.
CDHBU defeated BB Saints 35-27, with Tamir Richardson shining, while Lockhart outran BB Saints 26-24 in the under-13s. Demon Macey Mathews was best on court.
Young Tiger Molly Driscoll helped Osborne to a 19-10 win against Howlong in the under-11s.
