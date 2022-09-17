Kiewa-Sandy Creek coach Jack Neil says Chiltern's ability to adapt to the conditions was pivotal in Saturday's Tallangatta and District Football League grand final
The morning was sunny, but the match started in overcast conditions, although it wasn't raining. However, it belted down around 3pm late in the first quarter.
"They took advantage of the better conditions at the start, maybe that extra couple of weeks off might have given them a bit of a spring in their step early, they got the jump, that was the difference," Neil reasoned.
The Hawks were second after the home and away season with s 15-3 win-loss record, just a win behind minor premiers Chiltern.
However, Kiewa travelled the most difficult route through to the decider.
Beechworth proved too strong by eight points in the qualifying final, forcing the club into sudden death action.
The Hawks looked in genuine danger of crashing out in straight sets as Dederang-Mount Beauty threatened to post one of the upsets of the season in the first semi-final.
However, the favourites held on in a six-point thriller, although the club had yet to hit peak form in the first two finals.
But it was felt the sleeping giants had awoken when they launched a stunning final quarter blitz in caning Beechworth by 63 points in the preliminary final.
The Bushrangers had closed within a goal late in the third quarter, before the Hawks rattled on the next nine goals.
Neil spoke about the expectation of the Hawks consistently making grand finals.
Chiltern, meantime, finished as minor premiers to earn a week off and then had another two-week spell by disposing of Beechworth by 40 points in the grand final qualifier.
Despite the loss, the Hawks' first-year mentor was delighted with the team's effort.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Very proud of our whole club, it's been good to see the growth this year and that has been through our young guys, we're really proud of their efforts."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.