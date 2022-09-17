The Border Mail
Kiewa-Sandy Creek defeats Mitta United 44-23 in Tallangatta's A grade

By Andrew Moir
Updated September 17 2022 - 10:11am, first published 9:00am
Kiewa-Sandy Creek won the league's previous grand final in 2019 and while much has changed with COVID over the past two years, the Hawks showed the status quo remains with a strong win. Picture by Mark Jesser

A painful lesson in the second semi proved the catalyst for Kiewa-Sandy Creek claiming the Tallangatta and District Netball Association premiership with a 21-goal win over Mitta United on Saturday.

