A painful lesson in the second semi proved the catalyst for Kiewa-Sandy Creek claiming the Tallangatta and District Netball Association premiership with a 21-goal win over Mitta United on Saturday.
The Hawks lost only two games all season, including the grand final qualifier against the Blues a fortnight earlier.
But after the outsiders grabbed a two-goal lead in the opening minutes, the Hawks dominated their rivals 44-23 in wet and windy conditions at Sandy Creek.
"What we felt after that game was we weren't on from an intensity level right from the start," multiple premiership coach Kath Evans offered.
What we felt after that game was we weren't on from an intensity level right from the start. Finals are a different intensity and we were switched on from the start and we played with that intensity for four quarters.- Hawks' coach Kath Evans on a rare loss, in the second semi
"Finals are a different intensity and we were switched on from the start and we played with that intensity for four quarters."
Mitta coach Gabrielle Gray, who showed tremendous sportsmanship in her praise of the Hawks in the post-match presentation, suggested the team's grand final arrived a fortnight early.
"I said to the girls at the start of finals it's about synchronizing peaking at the same time, we peaked a little too soon," she admitted.
The teams largely swapped goals in the first quarter, with the first downpour just before the break as Kiewa led 11-9.
But the game was decided in the second term when the Hawks seized a 15-5 advantage to lead by 12 at half-time.
Mitta goalkeeper Isabel Grundy tried valiantly on opponent Haylee Penny, but the supply was constant as the latter posted 19 from 26 attempts.
The Blues swung Grundy to dangerous goal attack Georgie Attree at half-time, while goal defence Kristy Baude was undersized against Penny.
"Georgie Attree is such a threat and a really key ball mover for them, that was a big part of that move, having Kristy run with her in the first half and then Isabel using her height," Gray explained.
Mitta, temporarily, slowed the scoring, as Penny shot five from 10 in the stanza, but it couldn't nail enough shots to exert genuine pressure.
And despite the heaviest rain of the match midway through the final term, the Hawks bolted away to assert their domination of the competition in recent years.
They were the last premiers in 2019, before COVID struck, and were minor premiers last season when COVID forced it to be abandoned.
"The win is everything, last year was a sour ending, just to be able to play the grand final with the bulk of the girls we've had for two years is just amazing," Attree stated.
Penny landed 36 goals from 50 attempts, a fine percentage of 72 per cent in the miserable conditions, while the Hawks' defence, led by goalkeeper Jess Barton, restricted the Blues' attack, although Caroline Pooley chipped in with 14 goals.
While some sports have lost numbers after COVID, the Hawks retained the nucleus of last year's outfit.
"We had our first training session at the end of January, that's a lot of commitment over many cold and wet nights," Evans revealed.
"It's a great squad and not just the ones who played, we have a great relationship, we keep it fun and light, the girls did everything from a training perspective and they love playing in the same team with each other and I think that shows.
"It's just great to be playing netball and playing finals again, I think what we learnt from the last two years is never take it (sport) for granted."
IN OTHER NEWS:
It's the Hawks' eighth premiership since the Tallangatta and District Netball Association was formed in 1980, while Mitta has the one flag from 2011.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.