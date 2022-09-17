Sisters Georgia, Abbey and Brianna O'Connell have many shared memories together, but the 2022 Hume League grand final may now just be their favourite.
The trio are all A-grade premiership players after helping the Tigers to victory against the Bulldogs, in a game they will never forget.
23-year-old twins Georgia and Abbey combined in the Tigers' midcourt, while 19-year-old sister Brianna came on in goal defence in the final term to help the premiers keep their lead until the final whistle.
"It's crazy, we can't believe it," Abbey said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Brianna's going off to uni next year, so this was our last chance to play all together."
"It's the club's first flag in 21-years, so that makes it even more exciting," Georgia added.
It marks the first full season the siblings have spent on court together, following the abrupt end to the 2021 competition.
Jindera also had a family-duo, with coach Tegan lining-up alongside sister Tayla.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.