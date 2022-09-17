Chiltern is celebrating its finest moment in the Tallangatta and district league after capturing its first senior premiership in the competition at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
The Swans downed a valiant Kiewa-Sandy Creek 4.9 (33) to 2.5 (17) to finally deliver a fairytale flag to their success-starved supporters.
It was one of the lowest scoring grand finals in league history with neither side scoring a goal in the second-half.
A former Ovens and King powerhouse, the Swans crossed to the TDFL in 2003.
The closest they had previously come to the ultimate glory was a grand final defeat in 2006 under former coach Brendan Way.
Since then the Swans have only had a handful of finals appearances before the appointment of coach Luke Brookes in 2018 sparked a major turnaround in their fortunes.
Brookes is one of the Swans' most loyal servants after playing more than 300 matches at the club and was captain in their most recent grand final appearance in 2006.
The Swans were bundled out in straight sets in the league's most recent finals series in 2019.
Covid put the brakes on the Swans' premiership aspirations for two years as the club had to patiently wait for another shot at premiership glory.
With the side comprising predominantly local talent, Brookes was able to lure three key signings this year in Barton medallist Scott Meyer, young gun Tom Bracher and Wodonga recruit Rhys Ritchie.
The trio provided three crucial pieces to the Swans' premiership puzzle and helped transform the club into the premier side in the competition.
In a huge occasion, the seconds and fourths were also successful to hand the club a rare trifecta.
Brookes said it was a dream come true to finally deliver the club its maiden flag in the competition.
The victory for Brookes was made even sweeter with his oldest son, Ashton, 18, part of the premiership side.
"It's a dream come true to win the flag with a great bunch of blokes," Brookes said.
"To win all three flags is a momentous accomplishment.
"We came here today hoping to create some history and we were able to achieve that by winning three from three.
"The day started on a high with my youngest son captaining the fourths to victory.
"Now, I got to coach my oldest son to a premiership - so it's been an unbelievable day.
"This means the world to me personally - I got married and had three kids which I rate as the best thing that ever happened to me.
"But winning this flag is the second best - it's a proud moment.
"With Ashton winning a senior flag at 18, I couldn't be more proud of the boy.
"He has achieved something that I never did - be a senior premiership player."
MORE TO FOLLOW
