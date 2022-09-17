The Border Mail
Chiltern claims maiden TDFL flag after 16-point victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated September 17 2022 - 10:01am, first published 8:57am
Chiltern players celebrate the club's maiden flag in the TDFL. Picture by Mark Jesser

Chiltern is celebrating its finest moment in the Tallangatta and district league after capturing its first senior premiership in the competition at Sandy Creek on Saturday.

