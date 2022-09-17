It had been 20 years since Sara Schneider last played in a grand final.
Now the star Osborne defender is not only a premiership player, but also a best on court medal recipient.
It was a fairytale finish to the season for the 41-year-old mum-of-five, who had her children cheering her on from the sidelines.
"It's so exciting, our whole club was behind us, and to see the results is just amazing," Schneider said.
"It's such an honour to receive that award. There were so many great players out on the court and they all played amazingly and fought so hard.
"I'm just so happy that Osborne came away with the win."
ALSO IN SPORT:
The Tigers were up by just one-goal against the Bulldogs at half-time, before a strong third quarter in difficult conditions saw them extend it to a 10-goal lead heading into the final term.
"We played in all different elements, and now the sun's shining," Schneider said.
Fellow Tiger Rose Kennedy was also recognised for her efforts in the B-grade decider, while clubmate Meredith Willis was dubbed best on court in the Tigers' C-grade victory against the Spiders.
Bulldog Breanna Taylor received the individual honour in the C-reserve clash.
In the juniors, Crow Jessica Fealy was the player of the match in the under-17s, while under-15 Tamir Richardson led the way in the Power's win against the Saints. Demon Macey Mathews was outstanding in the under-13s grand final, with Tigers' young gun Molly Driscoll rounding out the best on court players in the under-11s.
