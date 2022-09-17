The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Osborne's Sara Schneider crowned best on court in Hume netball grand final

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 17 2022 - 10:57am, first published 10:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Osborne's Sara Schneider was crowned best on court for her performance during the Tigers' drought-breaking premiership win against Jindera. Picture by James Wiltshire

It had been 20 years since Sara Schneider last played in a grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.