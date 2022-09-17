The Border Mail
Georgie Attree wins best on court in Hawks' grand final win

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 17 2022 - 11:34am, first published 10:52am
The Hawks' Georgie Attree won the grand final's player of the day with her effervescent play, either setting up goals or scoring them. Picture by Mark Jesser

Kiewa-Sandy Creek goal attack Georgia Attree was named the player of the grand final in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association.

