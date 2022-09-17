Kiewa-Sandy Creek goal attack Georgia Attree was named the player of the grand final in the Tallangatta and District Netball Association.
The lively Attree shot eight goals herself, but played a leading role in spearhead Haylee Penny's 36-goal haul.
"We all had the role of treasuring the ball, then I just had to feed Haylee Penny and get to the goals and step up when I had to," she declared.
We all had the role of treasuring the ball, then I just had to feed Haylee Penny and get to the goals and step up when I had to.- Georgie Attree
When Attree landed one of her goals early in the second quarter, she jumped for joy, obviously realising the importance of pushing ahead in the wet weather.
"In conditions like that, it's who can adapt to the conditions," Mitta United coach Gabrielle Gray offered.
"We had some dry patches of play and then utterly torrential, I don't think I've ever played in torrential rain like that."
And another long-time player in Penny agreed.
"I just had to rely on muscle memory because I couldn't see anything, at times," she revealed.
While Attree was dynamic, centre Darcy Aumont was also terrific, while it was a former Mitta player who tormented the Blues from her defensive position.
"I finished uni and with my job commitments ended up living in Tangambalanga (less than a 10-minute drive from the grand final venue at Sandy Creek), I was travelling a lot to work in Corryong, so it was saving the k's (kilometres), I guess," goalkeeper Jess Barton said.
Mitta goal shooter Caroline Pooley and tireless defender Isabel Grundy were strong for the Blues, who won the three junior grades of the five deciders they contested.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's unbelievable, it's a reflection of the wonderful place our club finds itself in," Gray enthused.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.