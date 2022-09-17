The Border Mail
Hume League grand final: John Mitchell claims Des Kennedy Medal as best on ground

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 17 2022 - 11:53am, first published 11:45am
Holbrook's John Mitchell was best on ground in the Hume League grand final.

John Mitchell proved that class is permanent with a man-of-the-match display in the grand final.

