John Mitchell proved that class is permanent with a man-of-the-match display in the grand final.
Mitchell kicked four goals in Holbrook's win over Osborne and picked up the Des Kennedy Medal for best on ground.
The former Albury champion didn't play a senior game until round 13 this year but made a huge impact when he returned to the side.
"It's a great feeling," Mitchell said.
"I'm pretty lucky, it's a good bunch of boys and a great club.
"That last quarter was a turning point in the game, a few things went our way and we kicked goals.
"We had a surge on, we kept going and in the blink of an eye, we were four goals up and that was it.
"You stand taller in those moments.
"It was going our way and we kept our foot on the throat.
"I just played my role and it's great to have the premiership medallion around your neck."

Mitchell may have taken the accolades on the day but he was quick to point to a collective effort.
"I've got my wife here and she sacrifices so much for me to play footy," Mitchell said.
"I've got four young kids, two sets of twins and she's at home, looking after kids while I get to go to footy training once or twice a week and play footy on Saturday.
"It means a lot to everyone.
"It's not just the 21 boys, it's all the supporters, all the club people, family, friends.
"My wife's been a huge part of my success and I'm so grateful for that."
Mitchell, having missed the first half of the season, was eased back in by the Brookers with a run in the reserves in round 11.
He played the next five games and, after sitting out the round 18 clash against Brock-Burrum, was ever-present throughout the finals series.
"I'm getting old now and I only played a few games," Mitchell reflected.
"But I was fit today so I came good at the right end."
