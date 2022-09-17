Matt Sharp described Saturday as a dream come true after sharing the joy of his first premiership with his young family.
Sharp's wife Kayla and five-month-old daughter Harper May were there to support him in the grand final and joined the winning coach on the ground as the Brookers celebrated their historic triumph.
Having lost all six grand finals he'd previously played in his career, it was a monumental day for Sharp, who admitted he hadn't been great company in the lead-up to the decider.
"I feel sorry for my wife over the last four weeks because I've just been on edge," Sharp said.
"I walk into the garage and I throw magnets around, what I think the best team is, sit down and then 10 minutes later I'm back in the shed doing it.
"My wife is amazing and she rides an emotional wave with me and she supports me.
"She's not from a sporting background but I've given her an understanding of what sport means to me.
"We had a beautiful daughter back in April and she probably picks up the pieces from me in that area.
"I get to come home and give her a hug and a smile.
"I've just got a great support network.
"To have a baby and then be a premiership coach is just a dream come true."
Sharp, who missed Holbrook's semi-final defeat to Osborne with a hamstring injury two weeks earlier, led from the front in the rematch, kicking the Brookers' first goal late in the first quarter to rouse the supporters in green and gold.
His final words at three-quarter-time preceded an astonishing change in momentum to which Osborne simply had no answer.
And Sharp was punching the air again late in the game after laying a big tackle and converting the free-kick to rubber-stamp one of Holbrook's greatest ever triumphs.
"I'll never forget today," Sharp said.
"That first goal in the pocket, I'll have that on repeat but then I'll quickly fast-forward it to the end and watch the emotions of people running out on the ground and hugging everyone.
"It's just an unbelievable feeling, I don't know how you describe it but it's going to be a good few days.
"I've been on an emotional train for the last four weeks because I see what we produced today in those guys every time they train and every time we play.
"Did I have a feel that today might turn out like that?
"I don't know, but all I know is that when I run out with those blokes, I know they're going to produce something special and whatever I ask of them, they're going to do it."
