Joel Mackie admitted Osborne were beaten by the better side in Saturday's grand final.
The Tigers coach put in a huge shift but finished on the losing side as Holbrook finished strongly to claim the premiership.
Osborne had won their previous 35 matches but finish the year empty-handed.
"Unfortunately that's the highs and the lows of footy," Mackie said.
"We lost to the better team today.
"It was a close contest all day but they found another gear in the last quarter, which we'd normally do, and we just couldn't swing that momentum.
"It was tough, hard-fought footy like we thought it was going to be, set it up for the last quarter but we just couldn't finish it.
"Grand finals are about who's better for longer on the day and they just pipped us.
"All I can say is humble in victory and gracious in defeat.
"We'll swallow it today and we'll come back; that's what good clubs do."
