Dan's largesse elsewhere is at our public health expense

The Liberal opposition has already promised $300 million for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital if elected. But aside from the usual, predictable carping from the other side, Labor has said nothing. It has not promised to fix the dire situation for which it must take all the blame, it has not said "yes, we will match that $300 million promise" because a wider community of anywhere up to 300,000 people do not have an adequately funded public health service.