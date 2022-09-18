Talented big man dazzling in decider after claiming best on ground honours

Meyer’s signing proved to be a bigger bargain for the Swans than anything you could hope to find at the Boxing Day sales at the store that he shares a similar name with.
Chiltern coach Luke Brookes rolled out the red and white carpet over the off-season as he tried to lure Scott Meyer to the club.
Regarded as one of the premier big men in the district, signing Meyer was like winning the recruiting lotto after the big Swan agreed to leave Birallee Park.
Then signing Tom Bracher before the clearance deadline was like getting the Powerball.
The dynamic duo thrived on the big stage of the grand final with Meyer narrowly getting the nod over Bracher for best on ground honours.
He capped an outstanding season after claiming the rare trifecta of winning the Barton medal, premiership medal and the VCFL medal in the one season.
Meyer's signing proved to be a bigger bargain for the Swans than anything you could hope to find at the Boxing Day sales at the department store that he shares a similar name with.
"All I wanted to do was win the premiership with Chiltern and I'm not worried about the individual accolades," Meyer said.
"That was the main thing and it's a huge relief to win.
"It was a hard slog out there, especially in that second-half after we didn't kick a goal.
"But we stuck in there and grinded it out, especially around the stoppages and hung on.
"If you said at the start of the day that we were only going to kick four goals, you wouldn't be happy.
"But the score is irrelevant now, we got the job done."
Meyer dominated the stoppages and knocked the ball forward on countless occasions to provide his side with an edge.
The Swans were able to lure Meyer to the club after he had previously played with Mark Doolan, and Brad and Bodie Hibberson at Wodonga Raiders.
"Having a chance to play with those former Raider boys is why I decided to head bush and join Chiltern," he said.
"We have been all been close mates for more than a decade.
"So I just wanted to play with them and hopefully win a flag and thankfully we have been able to achieve that.
"It's something that I will certainly cherish.
"As soon as that final siren sounded, I went straight to 'Hibbo' and 'Doogs' (Doolan) to share a special moment."
So will the 36-year-old retire on the ultimate high?
"It's tempting, that's for sure," Meyer said.
"But I'll just enjoy the off-season and make a decision early in the new year if I'll go around again."
