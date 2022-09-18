The Border Mail
Yarrawonga Splash Park due for finish in early December after delays

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
September 18 2022 - 5:30pm
Yarrawonga's Marna Tomlinson and her granddaughter Ashlea Tomlinson, 8, of Maribyrnong, get wet together. Picture by Mark Jesser

Preparation works for the Yarrawonga Splash Park expansion have started, but the site won't be ready until the beginning of December.

