Preparation works for the Yarrawonga Splash Park expansion have started, but the site won't be ready until the beginning of December.
The expanded splash park will be an inclusive water play space, enhancing the all-abilities playground, barbecue area and the nearby changing place facilities.
Moira Council chief executive Clare Keenan said due to delays in getting materials and water play structures, the build would be completed by the beginning of December, instead of the start of the swim season.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"These delays are unfortunately commonplace among the whole building and construction industry at the moment and are unavoidable," she said.
"When completed, the splash park will remain open for a much longer period than the outdoor pool summer season and is free to use.
"The expansion of this wonderful area will enhance the family-friendly atmosphere of the foreshore and be a space of relaxation and recreation for all demographics."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.