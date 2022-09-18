Murray Concert Choir is inviting anyone who would like to sing at its 40th anniversary Christmas Concerts this year with maestro Guy Noble to join the group for rehearsal on Monday evening.
Rehearsals will start at 7.30pm in St David's Uniting Church on Wilson Street in Albury.
President Michele Roberts said the choir would love new people to join their ranks after COVID.
"We could easily take 10 more," she said.
"The first rehearsal is tonight, but we would accept people for two or three weeks from now, after that it might get a bit hard."
Choir members need to be able to sing in tune, learn and hold a part and be willing to attend practices to prepare for the concerts.
The concerts will be on December 16, 17 and 18.
MCC received funding to fly in maestro and media personality Guy Noble to celebrate the anniversary year.
For more information, contact Ms Roberts on 0439 694 771 or email: micheler47@westnet.com.au.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
