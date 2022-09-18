The Border Mail
Murray Concert Choir seeks more singers for Christmas concerts with Guy Noble

Victoria Ellis
Victoria Ellis
September 18 2022 - 6:30pm
Lauren Schmutter and Murray Concert Choir president Michele Roberts. Picture by Ash Smith

Murray Concert Choir is inviting anyone who would like to sing at its 40th anniversary Christmas Concerts this year with maestro Guy Noble to join the group for rehearsal on Monday evening.

