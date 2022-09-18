Dartmouth Dam didn't spill over on the weekend, but while Border region folk were warned of moderate flooding on the Murray and Kiewa rivers on Saturday night, dozens still flocked to the township in the hope of seeing the much-awaited overflow.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a minor and moderate flood warning for the Murray and Edwards rivers, and the Stevens Weir at Deniliquin.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dartmouth locals and curious visitors were still waiting in eager anticipation of the dam spilling over with Dartmouth Pub assistant manager Scott Grech saying Sunday's lunchtime and dinner sessions were busier than usual.
"The dam didn't spill - we didn't expect it to with little rain - but people are still coming here to have a look in the hope that it will," Mr Grech said on Sunday night.
"We had another big lunchtime selling 140 meals and have 20 bookings for dinner which is unusual for a Sunday night.
"A lot of those people are staying at the motel - when we get that many dinner bookings, they're not likely to be driving too far to get home and the motel is just next door."
The MDBA is still releasing water from both the Hume and Dartmouth dams with 34,000 megalitres and 6400 megalitres per day respectively from Friday.
The weather bureau said Albury-Wodonga would have early showers on Monday with a minimum of 5 degrees and a maximum of 15. Wangaratta today will have a minimum of 4 degrees and a maximum of 14.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.