A $2.2 million application for a childcare centre and three retail outlets has been proposed for a Kiewa Street site in central Albury.
The scale of the proposal, which comprises a retail component on the ground floor and childcare centre on both the ground floor and on the first floor, is considerably smaller than previous proposals.
Last December, a $14.3 million, seven-storey office and ground floor retail building had been proposed for the site to be known as the "Albury Hub".
The latest application from Angelo Skagias Family Trust, Janda Family Trust, and Nicholas Skagias Family Trust was submitted on Thursday for the site between the Mate's building and Target store which has been used as a temporary car park since 2017.
In its application, the developer said: "The tenancies will enjoy frontage onto Amp Lane, Volt pedestrian Lane and Kiewa Street."
It said it wanted to gain exclusive use of Amp Lane to build on-site parking; however, in a letter to the applicant Albury Council said it was not satisfied access and parking "were adequately resolved in the proposal".
The council said it would be preferable that parking should be accessed from the Volt Lane multi-deck parking facility.
It warned if the developer insisted with on-site parking as part of its proposal, the design would need to be amended to comply with off-street parking standards.
"The car park appears to be difficult to use and potentially unsafe which will contribute to under-utilisation," the council said in its letter. "If tenants of the building are more likely to opt into parking elsewhere, the on-site car parking will not relieve off-site car parking demand."
