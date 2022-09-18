The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Childcare bid for Kiewa Street, central Albury raises parking issues

TH
By Ted Howes
September 18 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An impression of a proposed childcare centre on Kiewa Street, central Albury. Picture supplied

A $2.2 million application for a childcare centre and three retail outlets has been proposed for a Kiewa Street site in central Albury.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.