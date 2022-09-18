The Border Mail
Wangaratta advance to Ovens and Murray grand final after defeating Corowa-Rutherglen

By Georgia Smith
Updated September 18 2022 - 7:28am, first published 6:47am
Wangaratta goal shooter Georgia Clark lines up her shot under the defensive pressure of Corowa-Rutherglen's Zali Spencer just moments before Clark was taken off court with a suspected knee injury. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wangaratta now has a shot at defending its 2019 title after stunning minor premiers Corowa-Rutherglen by two-goals in the A-grade preliminary final at Bunton Park on Sunday.

