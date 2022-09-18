Sam Carpenter is set to call time on his football career after Wangaratta Rovers were knocked out of finals on Sunday.
The 35-year-old midfielder admits the game is likely to be his last with family and work commitments now taking priority.
Carpenter shared an embrace with his team-mates before being joined in the Bunton Park rooms by his children Sonny and Remi.
"I think my footy days are done," Carpenter said.
"You can't play forever, unfortunately.
"It would be good if you could but the young fellas just get too quick and the game gets too quick and passes you by.
"I'll let the dust settle but I'd say I might be an expert on the other side of the fence from now on."
Carpenter pondered retirement a year ago but, feeling Rovers could contend for the Ovens and Murray premiership, decided to play on.
The Hawks made it all the way to the preliminary final, taking down Albury on the way, but reached the end of the road against a powerful Yarrawonga outfit.
"It's been my feeling for a while," Carpenter said of his likely retirement.
"It's such a big commitment and you put a lot of time and effort into it.
"My wife's a great support with the young family but there comes a time when you have to put a bit back to the family and work and other things become more important than football.
"Footy's been a massive part of my life since I was a young fella.
"I've loved the game and it's going to be something that I'll miss, that's for sure."
Rovers had a huge backing at North Albury on Sunday, with many supporters unable to squeeze inside the rooms as departing coach Daryn Cresswell made his final address after the game.
"I didn't cry but it was a bit emotional, the way we ended," Carpenter said.
"I think it always is when you get this far because you really want to keep going and have that fairytale at the end but unfortunately today Yarrawonga were just too good.
"In finals footy, you can't start like we did.
"They were five goals up at quarter-time and in the end, that really hurt us."
Rovers trailed by 36 points early in the second quarter on Sunday but fought back to within a goal by the final break.
"We always give ourselves a chance because of the way we play, with our outside run and carry," Carpenter said.
"Once we get momentum and our tails up, we can be hard to stop so we always believed.
"It was probably only with five minutes to go, when they blew it out a bit, that the game was done.
"We suffered a couple of injuries through the game, which didn't help, but full credit to Yarrawonga.
"They were just too good for us today."
Cresswell leaves the club after four seasons at the helm and Carpenter hailed the huge influence of the Sydney Swans legend in making Rovers a force again.
"I've loved the journey," Carpenter said.
"Crezza challenges every single player and from day one, he set the bar high.
"I can't take my hat off to him enough. When he came, we were basically irrelevant and he's turned us around.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"The club's got a proud history and hopefully the club will get behind (new coach) Sam Murray next year and continue to build and eventually get that success we're after.
"The club is in a great place. Sam's got a really good football acumen and, with the right support behind him, I think the club's really going to grow.
"They've signed probably 95 percent of the list so if we can add a couple more players to fill a couple of holes, who knows?
"I think the Rovers will be up at the top end of the ladder, where they belong."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.