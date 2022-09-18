The Border Mail
Sam Carpenter set to call time on his football career

Updated September 18 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:00am
Sam Carpenter has become one of the Ovens and Murray's most respected figures after spells with Wangaratta Rovers and Corowa-Rutherglen, although we're unlikely to see him on the field again. Picture by Mark Jesser

Sam Carpenter is set to call time on his football career after Wangaratta Rovers were knocked out of finals on Sunday.

