Yarrawonga confirms Harry Wheeler, Michael Gibbons will miss decider

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 18 2022 - 8:40am, first published 7:27am
Leigh Williams kicked two goals in the 31-point win over Wangaratta Rovers in the preliminary final. Picture by James Wiltshire

Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley has confirmed there will be no miracle comebacks for Harry Wheeler and Michael Gibbons in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

