Yarrawonga coach Mark Whiley has confirmed there will be no miracle comebacks for Harry Wheeler and Michael Gibbons in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Pigeons pushed through to their first grand final since the spectacular Brendan Fevola-era following a 31-point win over a busted Wangaratta Rovers in yesterday's pulsating preliminary final at North Albury's Bunton Park.
Yarrawonga will face minor premiers Wangaratta, which has lost only one game this year.
The Pigeons toppled the Pies by 28 points in round 10.
It will be only the second decider between the pair and first in 84 years.
Wangaratta defeated Yarrawonga by 29 points in 1938.
Wheeler had surgery on his AC joint after the five-point win over Albury in the qualifying final on September 3, while Gibbons injured his hamstring in the same game.
Wheeler was never expected to play, but given Gibbons injured his hamstring 22 days before the grand final, there were some hopes he could return.
"That's right, they're both no chance, this is it," Whiley replied when quizzed if the star pair won't play.
Wheeler had been one of the league's top midfielders, while Gibbons' first year out of the AFL following three years at Carlton just never got going due to a calf, ankle and the hamstring complaint.
But the Pigeons will take enormous heart from their last two finals performances, without the star duo.
The pair missed the second semi against Wangaratta last week, but Leigh Williams' shot from 50m hit the post with only 95 seconds left in a five-point loss.
When Williams kicked a goal from the same distance one minute into the second quarter, the Pigeons led by 36 points, but Rovers reduced the margin to a kick on two occasions, late in the third and early in the fourth.
Yarrawonga hasn't played a grand final since 2014, with the last win against Albury the previous year.
Wangaratta won in 2017.
