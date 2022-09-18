Yarrawonga is through to its first grand final in eight years after toppling Wangaratta Rovers in a ripping clash in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Border Mail rates the game's top five players.
WILL SEXTON (YARRAWONGA)
Only 19 and getting better every week.
Too many highlights to name, but here's a few.
Smothers a kick from Ryan Stone late in the first quarter, which led to a Tim Lawrence goal.
With Rovers behind by only 13 points and seven minutes left, they racked up a host of handballs as they charged forward, but defender Sexton intercepted the ball and, in the next passage, Willie Wheeler kicked the match-sealer.
"I spoke to the boys after the game about Will and how, in the big moments, he stood up," coach Mark Whiley praised.
JAKE MCQUEEN (WANGARATTA ROVERS)
That was one of the most inspirational performances from a player in the losing side for years.
Rovers trailed by 30 points at quarter-time and the 24-year willed himself into the contest.
After 12 minutes, he stepped two players and fashioned a kick to Tom Boyd.
A minute later, won a free kick and found Boyd for a goal.
Could not have done any more and yet was still underdone after recent knee surgery.
NICK FOTHERGILL (YARRAWONGA)
Best on ground at half-time.
When Rovers missed some early chances with the breeze, Fothergill nailed a shot from 35m on a tight angle.
He then started a movement, kicking to Logan Morey, and kept running for game's second goal.
LEIGH MASTERS (YARRAWONGA)
The Pigeons' safety blanket.
One pick up from his ankles, at full pace, is something you can't coach.
JACE MCQUADE (WANGARATTA ROVERS)
Kept Leigh Williams to two goals by jumping over him, which is not easy.
IN OTHER NEWS:
UNLUCKY
JACK SEXTON (YARRAWONGA)
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.