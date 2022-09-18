Grave fears for pilot as plane missing between Corryong and Mt Beauty

There are grave fears for a pilot after their plane went missing in the Upper Murray.
Contact with the plane was lost between Corryong and Mt Beauty at 12.41pm on Sunday.
A search operation involving several agencies is under way.
A search aircraft has been searching southwest of Lucyvale.
The response is being run by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority.
"The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is currently coordinating a search for an overdue recreational aircraft in North East Victoria between Mt Beauty and Corryong," a spokeswoman said.
"The aircraft with one person on board, was last in contact at 12:41pm AEST yesterday.
"AMSA's Melbourne based rescue jet and two rescue helicopters have been tasked to conduct an aerial search in an area near the Tallangatta Valley.
"The weather conditions in the area have been very poor and visibility is limited.
"Ground search assistance is being provided by Victoria Police."
The departure and destination details of the missing aircraft were unavailable.
More to come.
