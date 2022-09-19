ALLISON Gould cannot sing to save her life.
Just ask her.
The WIN Network Albury sales manager joked that her children used to get themselves to sleep to avoid listening to a lullaby from their mum.
"I truly have no ability in the vocal department!" she said.
Allison is the wildcard entry in the inaugural On Key 4 Kids, a singing competition and fundraiser for Riverina charity Country Hope.
The former Murray High School drama teacher said she felt more at ease with the other performing arts.
"While I was studying drama, I successfully managed to avoid all subjects that required me to sing," Allison said.
"But I am happy to ham it up on stage (for On Key 4 Kids) and I will try to channel J.Lo!"
Teamed with Border singing coach Craig Quilliam, Allison will perform a duet on Friday, November 18, at SS&A Albury.
Having moved to the Border from Melbourne in 1990, Allison settled in the region and started a family; her daughters are now 28 and 26.
"I was blessed to raise two beautiful healthy daughters and I can't imagine how hard it must be for mums and dads with sick children," she said.
"We all know someone battling this horrible disease (cancer) and if I can do my bit to ease that burden in some way or another, then that's what I'll do."
As a fundraiser, Quilliam will perform the songs of Michael Buble at The Bended Elbow in Albury on Friday, September 30.
He will set up in the laneway for a night of cocktails, conversation and crooner songs between 8.30pm and 11.30pm. Bookings essential.
Donate to Allison's campaign at: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au/fundraising/allison-gould2022
