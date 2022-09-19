A long-running assembly of music students on the Border will make a return next week after a two-year hiatus.
Border Music Camp will be staged for the 46th time from Sunday, September 25, to Saturday, October 1, with students from as far as the Sunshine Coast and Adelaide to combine with a host of Victorian and NSW orchestral musicians at The Scots School Albury.
Among them will be Albury siblings and Murray Conservatorium students Esther, 16, and Joash, 14, Little, who play French horn and saxophone. They are excited to attend the camp for a fourth time.
Esther has played the French horn the past four-and-a-half years and hopes to pick up some new knowledge of the instrument.
"I first tried the French horn when I was seven at a kids music class and I really liked it. I really liked the sound of it," she said.
"I like the camp because you can meet new people and play music you might not necessarily play otherwise.
"I mostly play classical. It's more of an enjoyment thing for me."
IN OTHER NEWS:
As the youngest of five children, Joash said he chose the saxophone because none of his four brothers and sisters played it.
"It's not the hardest to play, but it is fun," he said.
"It's not a really weird instrument that nobody has a use for."
Student administrator Margie Gleeson confirmed there was 139 registrations aged as young as 10 through to 81.
"This is the 46th camp, it's been going since 1974 and we missed two years," she said.
"We're going to have a big 50th anniversary in a couple of years time.
"You get a variety of kids with students from state schools, Catholic schools, private schools and kids getting home schooled and they all fit together."
Two public concert nights will be held as part of the camp with tickets available through trybooking.com.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.