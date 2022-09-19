Holbrook have vowed to build on their historic double premiership.
The Brookers won the senior and reserve-grade flags at Walbundrie on Saturday, beating Osborne in both grand finals to complete the double for the first time in more than 70 years.
"It means so much to the club," Holbrook president Anthony Churchill said.
"It was back in 1951 that both teams last won flags.
"It was amazing to be part of that and to see so many people there.
"Even with the inclement weather, there was still a big crowd and I think whoever wasn't supporting Osborne was supporting Holbrook."
The Brookers made finals in all four grades of football this season, finishing second only to Osborne in the overall club championship.
"This has been ongoing," Churchill said.
"I came onto the committee six years ago, when David Morton became president.
"We started there together and I was the vice-president with him.
"We chipped away, the first year we might have finished second-last but it's been building slowly since then.
"Last year came to an anticlimax; we may not have had the team to do it then but we weren't far off it.
"This year, we were lucky enough to get the job done."
Churchill is confident Holbrook's haul of 2022 won't be a one-off with sustainable success the long-term goal.
"There's a lot of young juniors who have come up and played in that first-grade team and the reserve team so that builds for the next five, six or seven years," Churchill said.
"You need to maintain your position and move forward with it.
"It's a great feeling but without the committee we've got, it wouldn't be possible.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"Everyone's got a job to do and they just go ahead and do it."
Charles White kicked two goals, including the winner, as the Brookers reserves beat Osborne by 6.5 (41) to 5.5 (35) in a thriller.
Sam Joyce, Gus Keogh, Callum Langlands, Nicholas Pugh and Thomas Heriot were also among Holbrook's best players.
"It's pretty special, especially after the last three years," reserves coach Ewen Scholz said.
"I know the boys were pretty disappointed we couldn't play finals last year, considering the year we had, so it's been a big build-up.
"It's just a relief to finally get a flag on the board for the footy club and all the boys.
"They're a great bunch of blokes and it's a great club.
"It has been a pleasure.
"Like everything in life, there's a lot of ups and downs but the boys took their moments when it counted on the day and got the job done.
"It's probably been one of the most emotional weeks, personally, and not just for me, for a lot of people.
"But that just goes with it, I suppose."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.