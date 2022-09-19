A young woman who grew up in Albury has told of her thrill in seeing a dress she styled feature on the Brownlow Medal count red carpet.
Paige Harper was part of the Mariana Hardwick team that designed the dress from scratch.
The 21-year-old Albury High School graduate was picked to work at the prestigious fashion house after submitting a portfolio from her HSC in 2021.
The evening gown, worn on Sunday night by Belle Beischer, partner of star Melbourne premiership player Christian Petracca, featured a simple white cowl neck contemporary design of full length with a slit, costing about $10,000.
Ms Harper said the opportunity to assist Ms Beischer in designing the gown was something she "never expected to do".
"I'm really happy. It's a huge achievement for me, especially coming from Albury," she said. "I was fortunate to submit my visual arts portfolio and got offered the job last year.
"At Mariana Hardwick, we have many high-profile women and celebrities coming to us, and each gown is very timeless.
"Belle came to us with an idea, and over the course of a few months we styled and designed it, and there were many alterations done.
"She wanted a dress that gave her the shape. She wanted it to be simple but also give her the wow factor."
Ms Harper said the feedback she received from Ms Beischer was only good news.
She said her inspiration came from time spent with her mother while growing up.
"My mum was into interior design and fashion, and I learnt through her. It just comes naturally to me," she said.
"I love working at Mariana Hardwick; it's exciting, and I never thought this would happen. It's been crazy."
Mariana Hardwick in Melbourne embraces a collection of bridal gowns and occasional and event dresses.
"When I saw Belle in her gown at Crown on Sunday, I couldn't believe this is what I do now," she said.
Albury High deputy principal Damian Toohey said Ms Harper "should be incredibly proud of herself".
"It must be so exciting for her and a wonderful start to her career," Mr Toohey said.
"The dress was stunning, and it shows when you've got a passion for something just how that experience is unbeatable. She is a very genuine person and has a gravitating personality."
