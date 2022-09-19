The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury's Paige Harper thrilled to be part of the Mariana Hardwick team

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated September 19 2022 - 9:28am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belle Beischer, styled by Paige Harper in her role with design house Mariana Hardwick, shows of her gown at the Brownlow Medal count. Picture supplied

A young woman who grew up in Albury has told of her thrill in seeing a dress she styled feature on the Brownlow Medal count red carpet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.