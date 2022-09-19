Wangaratta captain Michael Newton believes boom midfielder Joe Richards is an improved player from the one who finished runner-up in last year's Morris Medal in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The pacy Richards will contest his fourth grand final against Yarrawonga at Lavington Sportsground on Sunday.
"He's gone to another level this year and we all knew he would after the pre-season he had," Newton revealed.
He's gone to another level this year ... he's got that little more confidence in his own ability.- Michael Newton
"Even last year he was getting to this level, but he's passed that now."
Given Richards played in the club's last premiership, in 2017 against Albury, it's hard to believe he's still only 22.
"He's got that little more confidence in his own ability," Newton added.
"You only have to look around stoppages, he gets the ball and runs and carries more, he takes a few more blokes on and uses his speed.
"We're the number one stoppage side for a reason and he's the biggest reason there.
"He's done a lot of work with Daine Porter over the last couple of years, he and Daine are inseparable at the moment, they don't leave each other's side."
Rugged on-baller Porter debuted for the Pies in 2003. Richards was three.
The speedster was only a lightly-built 17-year-old in that 2017 decider, but then played in losing grand finals against Albury and Lavington respectively.
"We haven't spoken about it, those memories don't achieve much in my opinion," Newton offered.
"It's a similar side (in names), but it's a different side (in playing style)."
