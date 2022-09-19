The Border Mail
Wangaratta captain Michael Newton says Joe Richards is a better player

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated September 19 2022 - 3:38am, first published 1:17am
Joe Richards in second semi-final against Yarrawonga.

Wangaratta captain Michael Newton believes boom midfielder Joe Richards is an improved player from the one who finished runner-up in last year's Morris Medal in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

