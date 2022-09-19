The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Magpie Issy Byrne celebrates 150 A-grade netball games with Wangaratta

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 19 2022 - 5:49am, first published 5:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magpie Issy Byrne racked up A-grade game 150 for Wangaratta on Sunday.

Issy Byrne celebrated 150 A-grade games in exciting fashion as the Magpies booked their ticket into the Ovens and Murray League's grand final on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.