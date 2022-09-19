Issy Byrne celebrated 150 A-grade games in exciting fashion as the Magpies booked their ticket into the Ovens and Murray League's grand final on Sunday.
The star midcourter will now have the opportunity to become a three-time A-grade premiership player for the club, after being crowned best on court for her performance in the 2019 decider against Corowa-Rutherglen.
Long-time teammate and Magpies' co-coach Chaye Crimmins praised Byrne for reaching the milestone.
"She's a powerhouse throughout the middle," Crimmins said.
"She can just run all day, which is exactly what you want.
"I'm very proud to have played with Issy from juniors."
After stunning the Roos in the recent preliminary final, Wangaratta will now commence preparations as they await to go head-to-head with Yarrawonga at Lavington on Sunday in the league's first grand final since the 2019 season.
