Disability worker talks raising five children in Thurgoona amid wage slowdown

Caroline Tung
By Caroline Tung
September 21 2022 - 5:30pm
It has been hard for Shantelle Neyra to make ends meet as cost of living rises, with children Marc-Antony Melbourne, 8, Elliana Melbourne, 6, Sofia Melbourne, 4, Lomio Uasila'a, 13, and Leila Uasila'a,12. Picture by James Wiltshire

As a mother-of-five, Thurgoona's Shantelle Neyra counts herself lucky to have her older son to help out with the family finances at just 13 years old.

