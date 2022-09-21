As a mother-of-five, Thurgoona's Shantelle Neyra counts herself lucky to have her older son to help out with the family finances at just 13 years old.
With the cost of living growing amid slow wage growth, Ms Neyra, 34, can no longer rely on Centrelink to make ends meet for her single-parent family.
She is working as a disability support coordinator at Nodoka Consulting while finishing a diploma in counselling.
In addition, Ms Neyra supplements her income by receiving welfare payments.
She said she was grateful for the fact that if she asked her son Lomio to do a task, "90 per cent of the time it's done".
"I have friends who are having trouble getting their kids to have a shower," she said.
Lomio said his mum was "doing a really good job taking care of us".
"I try to help her clean up and get the little ones to bed, and make dinner; I try to help her so she can relax," he said.
Lomio said he decided to seek a job because "we're not that good on money", and he felt he should contribute to the family's finances as the eldest son.
He works at BP Thurgoona for three to four hours two days a week.
Putting food on the table has become a challenge, and Ms Neyra has had to compromise "a lot" to make ends meet.
"That has been very difficult, especially having a child with intolerances," she said.
Welfare payments previously covered rent and food with $50 left over, but Ms Neyra said it was "no longer enough".
Charles Sturt University economics professor John Hicks said it was important people understood what real wage meant.
"From a worker's perspective, the real wage is the command over goods and services that the wage they are paid gives them," he said.
"The real wage will fall as prices increase and money wages remain fixed."
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
