A Border childcare provider will celebrate four decades in the community with a week of activities.
Yarrunga Early Learning Centre in East Albury has planned a series of events for its 40th anniversary next week as a way to thank staff, children and parents for their support.
Families past and present and staff are invited to wear footy colours and join in on the fun with an Indigenous smoking ceremony performed by Teisha Maksymow-McGuiness, face painting, pizza making and cupcake making among the festivities.
Yarrunga started as a girls school before its changeover to early childhood.
Beryl Hathaway played an instrumental role in that period and the relationship with her family grew as her daughters both worked for an extensive time at Yarrunga.
Director Debbie Stanley said work had been done to the centre to strengthen its Indigenous connection.
"The service has been renovated with community involvement and a focus on shared learning spaces and inclusiveness to our First Nations people," she said.
"We now have a yarning circle and firepit to accommodate daily learning of our country and hold celebrations in our community.
"We also have a connective presence of children from the Murray family attending our service which supported our wonderful NAIDOC week of celebrations promoting the connection in community with dancers, smoking ceremonies and Indigenous artifacts being shared.
"The values of Yarrunga have been passed on through many generations and is going strong as we turn a new page with new team members and director."
Chrissy Clark has been an educator at Yarrunga for 18 years and enjoys the "family feel" it provides.
"I see families down the street and their children are grown up and still remember their time at Yarrunga. It's a lovely feeling," Ms Clark said.
Lesley Wood began her journey with Yarrunga in 1995 and has enjoyed working alongside so many dedicated educators.
"I have seen many changes to our landscape during this time including full renovations to our building and updating our playgrounds with the inclusion of a separate nursery yard and sustainable garden," she said.
"I have such fond memories of our children and their families who have attended the service over the years and feel fortunate to have made some lifelong friendships."
Ms Stanley paid tribute to all educators who helped make Yarrunga what it is.
Serena Woods has been a mothercraft nurse at Yarrunga for more than 30 years, with daughter Emily now educating at Yarrunga as her children attend the service.
Krystine Masterson has committed 28 years to early childhood learning and works alongside her daughter Olivia, with her children now at Yarrunga.
Director of more than 15 years Claire Roennfeldt made an impact on community connection to families, while Emma Murray has served for the same amount of time after she came through Yarrunga as a child.
Yarrunga cares for more than 100 children ages zero to five each week through its nursery and toddler, junior pre-school and pre-school services.
