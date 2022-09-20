The Border Mail
East Albury's Yarrunga Early Learning Centre to celebrate 40 years of service to Border community

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated September 20 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 10:30pm
Emily and Serena Woods with Emma Murray - who was taught by Serena - pictured with Emily's children Maisie, 2, and Otis, 4, at Yarrunga Early Learning Centre in East Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire

A Border childcare provider will celebrate four decades in the community with a week of activities.

Local News

