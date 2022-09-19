Good luck to anyone trying to keep up with Ashleigh Carty at the National Youth Championships in Coffs Harbour this week.
The 15-year-old, from Albury, goes into the tournament having just won two gold medals at the NSW Combined High Schools Athletics Championships in pentathlon and triple jump.
Carty, who also made the finals of the 100m, long jump and javelin, now has a ball back at her feet and is playing for the NSW Country under-16 side at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
With the dream of playing for the Matildas one day, it's a great shop window for Carty to show watching scouts she's got what it takes to play at the highest level.
"I definitely get nervous - but the nerves mean you care," Carty said.
"You've just got to perform the way you can and show what you can do.
"I made lots of friendships in the under-14s there (at the championships previously) and they're still standing so I'm playing with a lot of those girls again.
"I'm looking forward to both the football and non-football sides, the social aspect as well, hanging out with the girls."
Carty will be keeping elite company this week, as one of 16 girls picked to represent NSW Country, but the level shouldn't worry her after spending the last four seasons playing in NPL1.
Having been named player-of-the-year as an under-13 with Wagga Wanderers, Carty then made the huge commitment to spend two years playing for Sydney University before coming slightly closer to home this season as part of the Canberra United Academy.
Even so, it's still a whopping 700km round-trip for the Albury High School student.
"I've done it all to get where I am today," Carty insisted.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"To be the best, you've got to put in effort and I love my parents for that.
"I set quite a high bar, I'm always looking to be at my best.
"Everyone wants to play for Australia but in the near future I'm aiming for the A-League Women, playing at the next level up.
"Obviously that will be quicker again, faster, more strength, so I've just got to keep building towards that."
Carty's huge passion for the game is clear.
"I just love the feeling when you assist or score," she said.
"Running down the wing, free, it's really fun.
"My brothers played with me when I was younger and they've always been a challenge!
"I've been doing athletics since I was five and that's where I get my speed from.
"I really enjoy the 100m and 200m and the long jump and triple jump.
"Athletics is an individual sport so that's also why I love it, because it's solely on me to perform."
