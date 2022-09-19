Wangaratta Rovers have re-signed 95 per cent of their list as they look to remain a force in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Hawks bowed out to Yarrawonga by 31 points in last Sunday's preliminary final.
It was their first finals series since 2014, although they did finish third in last year's COVID-destroyed season.
But the resurgence started when the club appointed its first outsider in more than 50 years in Daryn Cresswell in October, 2018.
The Hawks were coming off a winless wooden spoon, which included a record 170-point loss to their strong rivals, Wangaratta.
"I think we were sort of irrelevant, as a footy club now we've got a relevance back and with the history of the club, it means a lot to everyone," he suggested.
Sam Carpenter, who's set to retire, spoke in the dressing room about the immediate impact the Sydney Swans' Team of the Century member had on the club.
He said he was dragged just 30 seconds into Cresswell's debut and the reason he was benched was because what he had just done wasn't his role.
Carpenter didn't take offence and actually appreciated it as the club was suddenly heading into a more professional environment.
Cresswell coached his last game at Rovers in the loss and both he and co-president Wendy Lester spoke emotionally when addressing the players in the visitors' dressing room at North Albury's Bunton Park.
"Certainly this year, we had some challenges with injuries, in my view, we lost our three best midfielders in (Tyler) Cornish, (Tyler) Roos and (best and fairest winner Tom) Thynne, plus (ex-Melbourne AFL player) Matt Jones)," he said when asked what he was most proud of at Rovers.
"Just the development and growth within the group, learning how to play a system and for each other."
The Hawks were expected to play finals but, given those player losses, weren't considered a top three contender.
After round 15, they were out of the top five.
"We've been playing elimination finals for five or six weeks now and the players have responded in every manner," he suggested.
Cresswell leaves the O and M with a 61 per cent success rate.
He had 50 wins and 30 losses at Wodonga Raiders from 2015-18 and then a 30-22 record at Rovers.
Raiders had also been wooden spooners and they also played a preliminary final under Cresswell.
Top player Sam Murray will make his full-time coaching debut next year.
Meanwhile, leadership member Cody Schutt has revealed why he missed the club's run home.
"I collided with Alex Dowsley against Corowa-Rutherglen (on August 13), it was his first game and copped his elbow to the cheekbone and eye socket, which ended up fracturing both," he explained.
"There were several fractures, so I had two plates inserted, they'll stay there forever now unless they give me grief, so hopefully I don't set the alarm off at the airport (chuckles)."
The Hawks won five straight before falling to Yarrawonga.
"It was a successful year, I think a lot of people wrote us off about six week ago," Schutt remarked.
"I'm happy for everyone involved, the supporters, it's not much fun being down the bottom."
