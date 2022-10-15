Elwyn Ried has spent a lot of time rescuing women and children under the cover of darkness.
She's dodged death threats, close encounters with enraged husbands and fought fearlessly for food, furniture and funding for victims of domestic violence.
Elwyn considers herself one of the lucky ones.
"I had a good husband - he never belted me up," the 83-year-old North Albury resident states, matter-of-factly.
Still, it was with some hesitation that she approached her husband, Gordon "Mick" Ried, with the idea of volunteering at the local women's shelter.
It was the 1970s after all.
A presentation by Ann Evans to an Albury Girl Guides meeting planted the seed.
"The minute I heard about the refuge, I knew I wanted to be involved but I thought, 'My husband won't like that'," Mrs Ried recalls.
"He was a city councillor at the time and they had their ideas about how a wife should be."
Her friend Betty Toleman, who was the North Albury guides leader, decided to sign up as a volunteer that night.
"Mick thought the world of Betty and carted around all the guide equipment for her," Mrs Ried says.
"I went home and said, 'Betty Toleman's going to volunteer at the refuge and I decided to go with her.
"Well, he couldn't say anything then could he?"
Mrs Ried was among the crusaders who helped establish Albury's first women's refuge in 1976.
It was a time when women "were considered the guilty ones, judged by others and seen as marriage breakers" if they left an abusive relationship, Mrs Ried reflected on her retirement in 1996. "Now they are seen as survivors and there is no stigma, although there shouldn't have been any in the first place."
Developed by a band of tenacious volunteers, the roots of the women's refuge run deep in this community.
It's one of the reasons Yes Unlimited wants the community to embrace an ambitious project to re-develop Betty's Place (named after the woman who founded the city's first refuge).
In a presentation to business leaders this week, Yes CEO Di Glover outlined the scope of the project, which would see the ageing communal facility transformed into modern self-contained units with on-site staff and supports.
As Ms Glover points out, family violence is "everyone's business".
But at a time when society didn't necessarily want to know what was happening to women behind closed doors, a courageous group of volunteers made it their business.
Mrs Ried has childhood memories of women who came crying to the back door of her parents Reg and Janie Damm's bakery shop at Yackandandah.
"Mum would take the woman down the back and try to help her," she recalls.
"One woman used to come to our place every Saturday night to play cards while her husband visited his girlfriend."
Later Mrs Ried instinctively found she wanted to help battered women and their children.
But the reality of that work could be quite terrifying.
"We were frightened at times, quite frightened but ... somebody had to do it," she says.
It was before mobile phones, and the refuge had two 24-hour landline numbers (manned by volunteers) women in crisis could call.
"We spent a lot of time picking up women at night," Mrs Ried says.
One man rang me every hour one night and said, 'You'll be dead by morning'.- Elwyn Ried
Volunteers - "there were always two of us" - would arrange to collect a woman and then go back to retrieve essentials from the victim's house while their husband was at work.
Mr Ried became a valiant supporter of his wife's efforts.
A bricklayer by trade, he had his own truck and was always on hand to help retrieve belongings like clothing, a high chair or baby's cot.
There was the odd close call when a man would unexpectedly return home; once two volunteers had to leap to safety over the back fence, according to Mrs Ried.
"It's surprising how many men found out where we were; some would sit parked outside the refuge," she adds.
"I can't speak highly enough of the police - they were fantastic to us."
Other men raged about town making dire threats.
One time, she recalls, a neighbour spotted an irate husband heading off the property with his shotgun, threatening to "shoot you all".
"He rang the tourist bureau, demanding to know 'where that woman is who runs the refuge'," Mrs Ried says.
"They rang and warned us, so we scooted 'round and pulled the kids out of school and had them all in a car and off to Wagga to safety," Mrs Ried says.
"Another man rang me every hour one night and said, 'You'll be dead by morning'.
"My husband slept through the whole thing.
"But I figured the man didn't know where I lived ... so I just got on with it."
If they were really concerned about a woman's safety, volunteers would organise to move families to Wagga or Melbourne "so they could feel safe".
For 20 years, Mrs Ried helped thousands of women and children escape violence and lead safer, happier lives.
"The first woman was followed by 3785 others, who dragged 4307 children along with them, filling up a total of 76,289 beds over 20 years," states a Border Mail article of April 12, 1996.
Mrs Ried was particularly proud of the Yellow Bus playgroup established to support children from the refuge.
Her five young daughters loved visiting there and playing with the kids, she says.
"It was very rewarding," Mrs Ried reflects.
"But (with) a lot of women you didn't know how long you helped them for ...
"We supported them but we never told them not to go back - that decision was up to them."
Inevitably, not every story had a happy ending.
A "lovely woman" arrived from Sydney after fleeing from "one of the biggest gangsters" in the city.
"Naturally he found her," Mrs Ried says.
"He came to the front door, she went out to see him and came back in with the biggest handful of diamonds.
"She went back."
The woman rang two months later, saying she couldn't leave the house; there was a guard on her.
"We talked but I never spoke to her again," Mrs Ried says.
Another woman went back and her body was later found in the Murray River.
"There were a lot of sad ones," Mrs Ried reflects.
The early campaigners - including John and Betty McLean, who helped victims in their home before the first refuge was established in a tiny house on Wagga Road - scraped together resources where they could.
There was no government funding; they relied on donations from church groups and service clubs.
"It was very hard to get housing for these women because there was no money," Mrs Ried recalls.
"But we seemed to find a way - we didn't know from one day to the next what we would come across."
The cramped communal living of the refuge had its challenges for women - and staff, Mrs Ried admits.
"But (the women) needed support, they needed the company, they cooked for themselves and they learned to become self-reliant," she says.
In 1998, Mrs Ried was named Albury's Citizen of the Year for her work with the Albury Wodonga Women's Refuge. She was also the bookkeeper for the NSW Women's Refuge Referral and Resource Centre and the NSW Women's Refuge Working Party.
Refuges became an integral part of Mrs Ried's life - and her family's.
So much so she was to discover "a little problem I didn't know I had".
"My younger daughters were about 8 or 9 at the time," she begins.
"I found out when people rang the house and asked, 'Can we speak to your mother?' the girls would reply, 'No, she's in the women's refuge!'"
Mrs Ried still chuckles at the memory and the connotation of those innocently spoken words.
But in many ways her daughters had it right.
The crusaders who carved new paths to protect women and children were in the refuge - boots and all.
Their courage and commitment built a lasting legacy for this community - one that needs to be carried forward to safeguard the futures of victims of family violence.
