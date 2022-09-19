The Border Mail
Federation Council changes time of its meetings after a short-lived change of days

By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 19 2022 - 8:40am, first published 7:30am
Back to the previous set-up. Federation Council meetings will revert to Tuesdays from November after difficulties with staging them on Mondays.

ONLY months after moving its council meetings from Tuesdays to Mondays, Federation Council is returning to Tuesdays.

