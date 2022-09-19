ONLY months after moving its council meetings from Tuesdays to Mondays, Federation Council is returning to Tuesdays.
Councillors voted on Monday to hold meetings from 9.30am on the last Tuesday of the month from November.
In May the council shifted from convening on the third Tuesday of the month, to the Monday of that week.
Council general manager Adrian Butler said the change had reduced the time members of the public had to comment items after the agenda is released and address a public forum.
He said emails and correspondence needed to be monitored over a weekend to allow people to speak and that was "a bit problematic".
In December, the meeting will be on the Tuesday before the Christmas shutdown and when Tuesday is a public holiday, the gathering will be on a Monday.
Councillor Gail Law argued meetings start at 9.30am Tuesdays instead of 10am to aid Corowa Free Press deadlines instead of benefitting The Border Mail.
Monday's meeting also saw a minute's silence to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, whose portrait hangs behind Mr Butler.
Mayor Pat Bourke offered condolences to the new sovereign King Charles III and lauded the late Queen.
"Queen Elizabeth's reign was the longest of any British monarch, serving for 70 years," Cr Bourke said.
"We will remember Queen Elizabeth II for her kindness, dignity and unwavering commitment to the Commonwealth and her people.
"She was a much beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
"May she rest in peace."
