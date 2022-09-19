BEECHWORTH will host a talk on how artists and writers make an impact on issues such as climate change and social justice this Sunday.
"Unwriting Disaster", featuring published Melbourne authors Tessa Laird and Hayley Singer, will highlight how writers manage to find hope in a damaged world.
A spokeswoman for organiser Winterwords said the talk was designed to engage the audience to understand how writers have a quest to bring new language and perspectives into a public space.
Laird is an artist, writer, and lecturer in critical and theoretical studies at the Victorian College of the Arts, Faculty of Fine Arts and Music, University of Melbourne.
Singer teaches the creative writing program at the University of Melbourne and publishes essays on literature and ecologies. The event is at the Beechworth Town Hall at 11am. Tickets are $10.
