Melbourne authors Tessa Laird and Hayley Singer to give talk at Beechworth

By Ted Howes
September 19 2022 - 6:00pm
Picture supplied by Winterwords

BEECHWORTH will host a talk on how artists and writers make an impact on issues such as climate change and social justice this Sunday.

Ted Howes

