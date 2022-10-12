The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Elizabeth Mourik wants to connect with others who have lost their language through strokes

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
October 12 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elizabeth Mourik feels at home at Wooragee, where she relishes in her love of language and is even penning a memoir. Pictures by James Wiltshire

EVERY morning Elizabeth "Libby" Mourik pours a cup of tea and ponders Wordle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.