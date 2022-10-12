EVERY morning Elizabeth "Libby" Mourik pours a cup of tea and ponders Wordle.
Her average on the web-based word game is three but she can nut it out in two and once guessed it on the first attempt.
She takes her time and can see patterns in words.
Libby's record is all the more extraordinary in light of the fact she had to relearn language almost from scratch after a near-lethal snake bite seven years ago.
She had two months in hospital after one of the worst cases of snake bite on the Border in 40 years.
She suffered strokes, which paralysed her right side, and aphasia, a language disorder that affects speech and the ability to read or write.
Left completely "illiterate", Libby could only say "yes", "no" and "thank you".
She didn't know the alphabet or numbers and couldn't use a computer; a stark blow after a career teaching literacy and numeracy at Albury TAFE; service that earned her an Order of Australia Medal.
Weeks became years as Libby regained her vocabulary, comprehension and expression through grit and perseverance and the support of her husband, Pieter Mourik, a retired obstetrician and gynaecologist.
Some breakthroughs stood out more than others.
On a cruise ship with Dr Mourik six months after the incident, Libby told a speech pathologist on board: "The snake bite obliterated my lexicon*." (*The vocabulary of a person, language or branch of knowledge.)
Scottish-born Libby credits her father with inspiring her life-long love of language.
Having moved the family to Australia when she was four, Libby's dad had a brilliant mind and gave his two children the gift of curiosity.
"My father was a civil engineer and he loved words; when I asked him the meaning of a word, he would say it, spell it and tell me how it could be used," she said.
Libby's love affair with words also extended to public speaking.
A foundation member of Albury Wodonga Toastmasters, Libby had now recovered most of her speech and was even giving talks.
Between lockdowns last year she stunned everyone with a 45-minute presentation at Wodonga Rostrum.
Dr Mourik said public speaking was second nature to Libby: "Put a mic in her hand and she becomes an actress!"
Only six months after the snake bite, Libby volunteered to speak at Toastmasters on a true/false impromptu topic. Her two-minute talk on training as a coloratura soprano who sang for the Queen won best speech.
"People were thinking: 'She can hardly speak, how could she perform?' But it was a true story!" she said.
Libby wants to start a group for people in the North East who have suffered a stroke and lost their speech.
Having benefited from speech therapy and group talks, she believed others could too: "I want people to realise you can have a dreadful accident but it's persistence that will pay off; you have to keep doing it."
In describing Libby's journey, the five-letter word that comes to mind is: HEART.
