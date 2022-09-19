Flynn O'Neill scored the winning goal as Murray United's under-16s signed off 2022 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Werribee City.
Murray kept possession well early and pressed Werribee at every opportunity, with captain Tyler Waslander leading a strong defensive effort.
Noah Spry and Levi Lyster dominated in midfield and created several good opportunities for Murray's forwards.
Sam Noble and Kylan Piltz both went close before half-time but Werribee lifted after the break and United had to absorb a fair bit of pressure.
But when another shot from Piltz deflected back off the City goalkeeper, there was O'Neill to apply the finishing touch.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Israel Monga was on target for the under-14s, running onto Austin May's through-ball, but Murray were handed a 2-1 defeat by Caroline Springs George Cross.
Jake Davys excelled in goal and he was well protected by his backline, while Buddy Randall was tireless in attack.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.