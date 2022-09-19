The Border Mail

Murray United finish NPL2 season with victory away to Werribee City

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated September 19 2022 - 9:51pm, first published 9:30pm
Murray United beat Werribee City thanks to a goal from Flynn O'Neill. Picture by James Wiltshire

Flynn O'Neill scored the winning goal as Murray United's under-16s signed off 2022 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Werribee City.

